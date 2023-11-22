Get the LAST of the Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron tickets HERE

It’s officially SOLD OUT

Matchroom confirmed this week that there are no tickets left for Katie Taylor’s massive rematch with Chantelle Cameron.

The promoters revealed there will be a full house for the 3Arena-hosted fight night.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands there are still hope for fight fans who may have feared they missed out. There are tickets to be got from some of the bill’s undercard fighters.

Each undercard boxer was presented with tickets to sell and those allocations are deemed sold by Eddie Hearn and Co, even if they have yet to be sold on from the fighter to fight fans.

So with the fight night fast approaching, there is a last-ditch opportunity for fans to secure tickets.

To purchase tickets follow the following links:

https://www.ticketmaster.ie/event/18005F2F927B1A90?did=lgsale

https://www.ticketmaster.ie/event/18005F2F927B1A90?did=jmosale

The Undercard is as follows:

Paddy Donovan vs Danny Ball (welterweight)

Gary Cully vs Reece Mould (lightweight)

Skye Nicolson (C) vs Lucy Wildheart (WBC women’s interim featherweight title)

John Cooney vs Liam Gaynor (BBBofC Celtic super-featherweight title)

Zelfa Barrett vs Costin Ion (super-featherweight)

Thomas Carty vs Dan Garber (heavyweight)

Emmet Brennan Jamie Morrissey (BUI Celtic light-heavyweight title)

Giorgio Visioli vs Lee Anthony Sibley (lightweight)