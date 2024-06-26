MEDAL ALERT – Kaysie Joyce produces sensational final round to win European bonze – at least
Kaysie Joyce produced one of the great rounds of Irish boxing to snatch a European bronze medal in Sarajevo this afternoon.
The Clonmel starlet found herself trailing going into the last round of her European Junior Championships quarter final to the extent Agata Stajcer had one foot on the podium.
However, Joyce ensured the Croat didn’t have the legs under her to put the second up and literally snatched a medal from her opponent’s grasp with a brilliant last stanza.
Determined not to miss the chance to return to the continental podium, Joyce applied huge pressure, landed huge punches, and eventually secured another huge win. Two standing eights were administered and the 10-8 scoring on four of the cards secured her a famous win.
The victory was Ireland’s second medal win of the tournament –Kayleigh Byrne secured bronze at least earlier in the day – and Joyce is now a two-time European medal winner.
She will be hoping to improve on the bronze come Friday.
Joyce went to war in the first round pressing her opponent, pushing her back to the ropes, and firing in big right hands.
To her credit the Croat wasn’t going to be bullied and although on the retreat was busy and picked some lovely shots of her own to win the round 4-1.
The approach was similar in the second for Joyce, this time the guard was higher and she found the double jab as a better way to get in range.
Still, just two judges gave her the session and she went into the last with it all to do – and she did all to snatch a medal from the hand of Stajcer.
Joyce wasn’t to be denied and handed her opponent two standing eight counts in as one-sided a round as you can to secure bronze.
Meanwhile Abby Molly lost out to Lilly Bassett in the Afternoon’s second Irish related bout.
Photo credit Matthew Spalding
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson