MEDAL ALERT – Kaysie Joyce produces sensational final round to win European bonze – at least

Kaysie Joyce produced one of the great rounds of Irish boxing to snatch a European bronze medal in Sarajevo this afternoon.

The Clonmel starlet found herself trailing going into the last round of her European Junior Championships quarter final to the extent Agata Stajcer had one foot on the podium.

However, Joyce ensured the Croat didn’t have the legs under her to put the second up and literally snatched a medal from her opponent’s grasp with a brilliant last stanza.

Determined not to miss the chance to return to the continental podium, Joyce applied huge pressure, landed huge punches, and eventually secured another huge win. Two standing eights were administered and the 10-8 scoring on four of the cards secured her a famous win.

The victory was Ireland’s second medal win of the tournament –Kayleigh Byrne secured bronze at least earlier in the day – and Joyce is now a two-time European medal winner.



She will be hoping to improve on the bronze come Friday.

Joyce went to war in the first round pressing her opponent, pushing her back to the ropes, and firing in big right hands.

To her credit the Croat wasn’t going to be bullied and although on the retreat was busy and picked some lovely shots of her own to win the round 4-1.

The approach was similar in the second for Joyce, this time the guard was higher and she found the double jab as a better way to get in range.

Still, just two judges gave her the session and she went into the last with it all to do – and she did all to snatch a medal from the hand of Stajcer.

Joyce wasn’t to be denied and handed her opponent two standing eight counts in as one-sided a round as you can to secure bronze.

Meanwhile Abby Molly lost out to Lilly Bassett in the Afternoon’s second Irish related bout.

Photo credit Matthew Spalding

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson