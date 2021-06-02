New Date, New Weight – Fight News for Owen Duffy

Days after signing with Boxing Ireland Promotions, Owen Duffy has had his return to the ring confirmed and the Cavan fighter will do so at a new weight.

It was announced tonight that ‘The Butcher’ will feature alongside a raft of other Irish fighters on the Celtic Clash 11 show in Murcia on Saturday June 26th.

Perhaps more interestingly, though, is that he will do so at welterweight.

Duffy initially competed at light middleweight, compiling a 4(2)-2(1) record but a switch back to old Carrickmacross amateur coach Frick McMahon has sent him down a path to the 147lbs division.

Dropping down perhaps distances Duffy from a Cavan derby with new stablemate Dominic Donegan but this match-up is definitely not off the table – while other domestics now also come into play.

The Butcher is back!!! New signing Owen Duffy is added to the #CelticClash11 show in Alicante, Spain on June 26 and looking to make a big impact. pic.twitter.com/dV25bzBfE8 — BOXING IRELAND (@LoveIrishBoxing) June 2, 2021

Upon signing with Boxing Ireland, the 27-year-old explained that “in the time we have been in lockdown and unable to fight, I’ve been really focused on my fitness plan, under the guidance of my coach Frick Mc Mahon. He’s enlightened me to the fact that I’m well able to make welterweight. So that has been one major positive.”

“Signing with Boxing Ireland Promotions I’m now in a position where I can make decisions and take fights that suit my career and title aspirations. I’m looking forward to what the future holds. They’re the best promotion team in Ireland currently. They have great fight opportunities, they are the most consistent with hosting fight shows over the past few years.”

“COVID has hit our profession particularly hard. I know I’m not alone in finding all of the lockdowns frustrating, so I am really excited to get back in the ring.”

Due to fight in a four rounder, Duffy joins a long list of Irish boxers on Celtic Clash 11 – Martin Quinn, Julio Cesar, Owen O’Neill, Danny Keating, Stephen McAfee, Dominic Donegan, Kevin Cronin, Cathy McAleer, Jake Hanney, and Robbie Burke.