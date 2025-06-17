Grand Prix Road Map – Paul Ryan Thriving With Clear Path to the Top

For the first time in his professional career, Paul Ryan knows exactly where he’s going — and when he’s getting there.

The Dublin light welterweight is back in action this weekend as he competes in the quarter-finals of the WBC’s Grand Prix Boxing Tournament in Saudi Arabia. And while he’s excited to return to the high-profile setting, it’s the structure and clarity behind the scenes that has him truly buzzing.

The 26-year-old has a road map to success for the first time and he’s ready to follow it.

“Having a clear road map ahead is fantastic. This is what I’ve always wanted since turning professional,” Ryan told Irish-Boxing.com ahead of the fight.

“I haven’t had such a quick turnaround between fights since I started, but having that now feels great.”

Since joining the tournament the ‘Ravishing’ Dubliner has found new motivation and momentum. With dates in place, stakes raised, and titles now in sight, the underage European medal winner is thriving.

It’s a shift from the start-stop nature of his early pro career, and it’s already paying dividends. His tournament-opening win against Anis el Abid in April was a strong display — one that turned heads among the organisers and showed his potential to make a run.

“I was happy with my last performance. Obviously, looking back, there’s always room for improvement, and we’ve been working hard on those areas since the last fight. But overall, it was a solid win against a good opponent,” he comments

It’s undefeated Canadian Derek Pomerleau at the Global Theather in Riyhad this week as Ryan continues the journey — and is treating it with the focus and urgency it deserves. He’s not distracted by outside names or potential semi-final opponents. His eyes are locked on the next obstacle.

“I haven’t been watching other fighters — my sole focus is on my next opponent,” he said.



“He’s a strong competitor, and I’m not overlooking him in any way. We’ve been working hard and have a game plan we’re confident in.

“He’s a quality fighter. A southpaw who thinks himself a bit of a slickster, so it should make for a good fight. I’m looking forward to testing myself.”

It’s a test he is adamant he passes.

“My prediction is the same as always: a win, by any means necessary.”