Dave Ryan Promises to Wipe the Smile Off Colin Cairney’s Face in Scotland Showdown

Dave Ryan is relishing the chance to play the villain again — and this time, it’s Scottish prospect Colin Cairney who’s in his crosshairs.

The undefeated English fighter travels into hostile territory this weekend to face the highly touted Scot in Glasgow, and he’s made it clear he’s not coming to make up the numbers.

In fact, Ryan is embracing the role of party spoiler — and he’s fired a warning shot at the 21-year-old and his team ahead of fight night.

“For my whole kickboxing career, I did travel into people’s back gardens so it’s not new to me,” Ryan said. “I enjoy knocking the smile off a couple of people’s faces.

“They’ve made a big mistake. I hope they didn’t overlook me.”

The Shannon native, known as The Machine, last silenced a Dublin crowd in Dublin, when he defeated Tony McGylnn to claim the BUI Celtic title last year.

The Shaun Kelly trained fighter hasn’t traded leather since but says just because he hasn’t ducked through the pro ropes doesn’t mean he hasn’t been active.

“For the whole year, I’ve trained non-stop, sparred non-stop. I’m probably at the fittest I’ve ever been,” he declared befer revealing he is excited to ring walk again.

“Very excited for this fight. It’s actually a better fight than I was meant to have.”

As for what Cairney brings to the table, the IGB boxer expects a tricky customer — but insists it’s nothing he hasn’t handled before.

“I’m just expecting him to be long and awkward — nothing new that I’m used to.”