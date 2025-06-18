Danny Duffy Promises Brilliant Belfast Performance

Danny Duffy is planning to sit down on his shots — and step things up — when he returns to the ring for his second pro fight this weekend.

The Strabane fighter impressed in his debut earlier this year and now looks to build on that performance at the Devenish in Belfast on Saturday night.

With one fight under his belt and the first-time nerves out of the way, the Raphoe graduate is confident fans will see a more settled and sharper version of him this time around.

“I’ll know what to expect this time around and I’ll be looking to sit down on a lot more of the shots come fight night,” he told Irish-Boxing.com ahead of the bout.

His debut was an important learning experience — and an unforgettable moment.

“The debut was an unbelievable feeling. I felt it went good, and I could see parts of my game that I can improve on and bring into the next fight moving forward — and that’s what I’m always looking to do, just keep improving.

“Everything last time was all a new experience from the weigh-ins the day before to being in the ring ready to go on fight night,” he adds before discussing camp and how beneficial it is to have Cathal McLaughlin on the same bill.

“I’ve just been settling into being a professional a lot more. I have been improving on things with my coaches… and adding new things in for this fight.

“I’ve been working hard on my S&C with Danny Doherty. Having another member of the team on the same card has helped with training as well — pushing each other on in the gym preparing for fight night.”

McLaughlin’s presence on the JB Promotions bill doesn’t just mean added training support for the prospect. With two from Strabane on the Belfast bill, Duffy expects sizable fan support.

“I’m expecting a big turnout of supporters as two of us from Strabane are on the card — myself and Cathal — so just a big thanks to everyone who bought tickets for the show. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone there and showing what I can do in the ring.”

The 24-year-old faces the ever durable and experienced Steven Maguire in his second pro outing.

“I know I’m in with a tough and tricky southpaw this time around,” he adds. “But I always expect a lot from myself so come fight night I’ll be looking for a brilliant performance.”

And while he’s keeping it simple with predictions, he’s clear on the goal.

“A good clean win.”