Callum Walsh Will Look to Out Perform Future Foe on Cali Return

Callum Walsh takes on a former foe of a future opponent as he returns to the west coach.

‘The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing’ returns to Southern California on Saturday, June 21, when he fights over 10 rounds at the Chumash Casino Resort broadcast live globally on UFC Fight Pass.

The Cork light middleweight take on Elias ‘The Latin Kid’ Espadas of Yucatan, Mexico, on Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions latest Hollywood Fight Night instalment.

Walsh, who is currently ranked #4 by the WBC and #5 by the IBF, will be making the fourth defense of his WBC Continental Americas Title.

Conveniently, Espadas is a former foe of Xander Zayas, a fellow fast-rising star Walsh seems on a collision course with.

Indeed, if the Cobh boxer manages to better Zayas’ win over the Manny Robles-trained fighter, it will help fuel talk of an Irish-Puerto Rican showdown.

“Following his show-stopping knockouts in front of huge crowds in Dublin, Ireland and New York City, we’re excited to bring boxing’s hottest young international star, Callum Walsh back to Southern California,” said Tom Loeffler. “Elias Espadas just fought to a draw in a sensational junior middleweight clash against undefeated Sadriddin Akhmedov on April 19 and jumped at the opportunity to face another world class fighter.”

“This is our seventh event at Chumash Casino and I strongly encourage fans to purchase tickets in advance to guarantee entry on fight night as every previous show has sold out.”

Walsh kicked off his 2025 campaign with a show-stopping first round knockout of Scotland’s Dean Sutherland (19-1) on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend in The Theater at Madison Square Garden. This was his third time headlining the famed venue in front a huge crowd of Irish boxing fans. The Freddie Roach trained southpaw fought in Ireland for the first time as a professional on September 20, 2024, stopping Poland’s Przemyslaw Runowski, (22-2-1), in the second round at the 3Arena in Dublin, thrilling the packed homecoming crowd.

Trained by Manny Robles, Elias Espadas battled over ten hotly contested rounds against undefeated Kazakh contender Sadriddin Akhmedov on April 19 at the Commerce Casino Events Center. The fierce clash was judged a draw with Espadas proving his mettle at the top of the junior middleweight division. Espadas has also battled undefeated young stars, Xander Zayas, Yamaguchi Falcao, D’Mitrius Ballard and Fiodor Czerkaszyn.

Additional fights for this action-packed event will be announced shortly.

The Hollywood Fight Nights event is part of a UFC Fight Pass Back-to-Back Weekend at the Chumash Casino Resort with Uriah Faber’s A-1 MMA hosting an event on Friday, June 20.