Masterclass – Tyrone Talent Bradley To Prove he’s Step Up Ready

Callum Bradley plans to turn heads at the Devenish on Saturday.

The slick Omagh stylist returns to Belfast, where he fights on the JB Promotions card. The younger brother of Tiernan Bradley is vowing to deliver a “masterclass” performance as he looks to take steps toward bigger nights and tougher tests.

After enduring a stop-start few years, ‘Cool’ is now looking to kick-start a run of momentum – and with his first six-rounder lined up against seasoned campaigner Darwin Martinez, he sees Saturday night as the perfect platform to show just how ready he is to move up the ladder.

“I’m predicting a masterclass of boxing – showing everything,” he told Irish-boxing.com with confidence. “Whatever he comes with, I’ll be ready for.”

Bradley impressed on his return to the ring in Bolton earlier this year, blowing off the cobwebs with a polished performance and soaking up the buzz of being back in the mix.

“Yes, it felt great to be back in the ring,” he said. “I brought a nice wee crowd over to Bolton and we had a great night.”

That win reignited a fire in the Tyrone man, and now the 25-year-old is keen to make up for lost time – starting with back-to-back appearances and a clear commitment to staying active.

“Yeah, I need to be active and I’m back out again here this Saturday in Belfast – so I can’t wait.”

The JB Promotions bill offers Bradley the chance to box in front of a home support and test himself over six rounds for the first time. While some may see that as a big jump, the Dee Walsh-trained boxer insists he’s more than ready.

“It’s my first six-rounder,” he said. “I’ve done six four-rounders, which is probably unheard of – just because of the stop-start career – but I’m more than ready to step it up.”

Standing opposite him on Saturday will be Spain-based Nicaraguan Martinez, a tough and experienced operator who has gone the distance with a string of prospects. Bradley expects a test – and welcomes it.

“Yeah, 100%. Martinez has fought all world-class prospects and he’s giving them tough rounds,” Bradley acknowledged. “I’m expecting him to come with heavy hands, so I’ll be sharp and ready for whatever comes.”

While he’s taking things one fight at a time, the unbeaten prospect isn’t shying away from talk of stepping up – so long as the opportunity is right.

“Let’s see what happens,” he said. “If the right opponent and opportunity presents itself, then I’ll be ready to take it.”

Commenting on his link-up with Dee Walsh, Bradley adds:

“Dee is the best coach in Ireland in my opinion, when it comes to his technical advice in the corner during the rounds and adapting to each opponent – he’s brilliant, so it’s been great so far.”