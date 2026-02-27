Happy, Relaxed and Dangerous – Owens Backs Himself to Stop Mexican

Ryhs Owens plans to prove the ‘a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter’ adage correct at the Waterfront Hall tonight.

The 24-year-old fighter is just two fights into the paid ranks but is loving life outside of the vest.

Indeed, the former amateur of note says he is much happier in the pros and suggests that will translate into knockouts, particularly at the Waterfront Hall.

“I predict a stoppage win,” he says to Irish-boxing.com, speaking of his fight with Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales on the undercard of Conor Quinn’s latest bout.

“Expecting a more relaxed and dangerous version of myself.

“I’m enjoying the pro ranks a lot more than the amatuers that’s for sure,” he adds.

Tonight represents the popular Enniskillen fighter’s third pro fight and he is progressing an impressive rate considering he just turned over in October.

He is enjoying the busy begining and points out regular work across the next 12 months.

“I feel like it’s been a great start to my pro career with the activity and the results I’ve had. Activity was one of the main things myself, Jay [Quigley] and Jamie [Conlan] spoke about when I was turning over, so credit to them they stuck to their word. The plan is now to stay busy.”