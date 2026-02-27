Donagh Keary Puts Rivals on Notice – Shares Title Plans

Donagh Keary believes maturity – not mayhem – will be the key to unlocking his full potential as he prepares for fight over six rounds for the first time.

The young prospect admits he may have been guilty of coming out “going mad” in previous outings, keen to impress and eager to entertain. However, speaking ahead of his next assignment, a fight with Jake Pollard at the Waterfront, the Castlewellan native,revealed a more measured mindset is now taking hold.

“I think six will suit me more,” he explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “I’ll slow down, box and not go out going mad.”

A move to six opens title eligibility doors for the 21-year-old. A victory on the Conlan Boxing card would allow him to fight for the BUI Celtic title.

“I want a title by the end of this year,” he adds. “I could do bantamweight or super bantamweight for a title. There’s a load of people my weight domestically and I believe I could beat all of them.”

It’s a bold claim – but not one without substance. The domestic scenes at bantamweight and super bantamweight are thriving, offering plenty of realistic and meaningful opportunities for a fighter willing to take risks. Keary is clearly ready to throw his name into that mix before 2025 is out.

First, however, comes the immediate task at hand: a tricky clash with Pollard, a fighter the Conlan Boxing prospect expects will test both his patience and precision.

“I expect it to be challenging to land clean,” he admitted. “Jake has a good defence and a tight guard, so I’ll have to pry it open to land clean.”

“I also predict a good performance and a fan-friendly fight.”