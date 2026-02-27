More of the Same, But Bigger: Cathal Jennings Plans Waterfront Showcase

It’s a case of more of the same but different for Cathal Jennings tonight.



Jennings is promising another entertaining fan-friendly performance– only this time under brighter lights and in front of a bigger crowd.

The exciting prospect takes to the ring at the Waterfront Hall on the DAZN-broadcast Conlan Boxing card, and the Newry man sees it as the perfect platform to make a serious statement.

Known for his fan-friendly style, Jennings insists entertainment remains top of the agenda — but he’s equally aware of the opportunity that lies in front of him.

“I feel like fighting on this stage is such a massive opportunity,” he said. “A lot of the best up-and-coming talent is on the show, Ulster and Irish Elite champions, so I’m looking to make my mark. I am looking to be the standout performer. I always try and give the fans what they want — expect more of the same.”

While the Daniel Anderson-trained boxer has built a reputation for bringing energy and action every time he steps through the ropes, he believes Friday night offers the chance to showcase more than just excitement.

A strong performance against Reno Reyes, he says, could be a key moment in his development.

“I feel like a good performance on this stage would really benefit me. The boy I’m fighting is a really good operator. He’s fought at quite a high level at the lower weights. I’ve watched a few of his fights and this boy can fight — he’ll come to win.

“I’m expecting a decent challenge and I’m taking nothing for granted. I feel he’ll bring the best out of me. You will see a lot more of my boxing skills.”

Still, when it comes to predictions, the 30-year-old is keeping it simple.

“I predict a win. I’m not predicting any knockouts — I’m predicting a win, and whether that’s by stoppage or decision is yet to be seen. I’m looking forward to getting that win under my belt and getting the ball rolling for this year.”

Momentum is key. Jennings is eager to stay busy in 2026 and believes there could be no better launchpad than a high-profile slot on such a significant card.

“It’s good to be out early. I am looking to get a few fights this year. No better way to start off on such a big show down at the Waterfront. It’s the biggest venue I’ve fought in and the biggest fight of my career to date. I’m feeling great.”

Confident, ambitious and determined to shine among a stacked line-up of elite domestic talent, Jennings sees Saturday night as more than just another bout — it’s a chance to elevate his name.

And if history is anything to go by, the Belfast crowd can expect drama, excitement and a fighter determined to seize his moment.