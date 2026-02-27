Belfast Fight Night Results: Late Reshuffle Sees Gallagher Headline ‘A New Dawn’ Card

A late change to the card saw Paddy Gallagher top the bill at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall tonight after the scheduled main event between Conor Quinn and Jake Dodd for the Commonwealth Title was cancelled, whilst Jamie Graham’s professional debut was also pulled from the card following his opponent’s failure to receive medical clearance.

Paddy Gallagher v Bahadur Karami

Gallagher made the most of his late elevation to the headline slot, reeling back the years producing an energetic performance against Bahadur Karami as he targeted the body early in a valiant 39-37 decision win over a bigger and extremely durable opponent.

Donagh Keary v Jake Pollard

Donagh Keary moved to 5-1 following a comprehensive 60-54 decision win over a defensively sound veteran in Jake Pollard, with the Ryan Burnett trained fighter mixing up his shots and footwork effectively across six rounds to earn the nod.

Jack O’Neill v Ricky Starkey

Jack O’Neill overcome a physical and shorter opponent who looked to rough him up from inside the pocket, the Belfast-man managed to utilise his reach advantage to maintain control and range to secure a 60-54 decision win.

Lex Weston v Connor Goulding

Lex Weston claimed a dominant 60-53 decision victory over Connor Goulding, despite some adversity midway through the fight as the Belfast middleweight battled through a bloodied nose and knocked Goulding down in the fourth, regaining control of the proceedings.

Matty Boreland v Charles Tondo

“Bam Bam” Boreland secured a comfortable 60-54 decision win over Charles Tondo, as the proud Coleraine fighter remained firmly in control throughout as his sharo footwork and head movement limited his opponents success, with Tondo largely focusing on defence despite throwing with intent on occasion.

Rhys Owens v Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales

Rhys Owens delivered a calm and controlled performance to earn a decision win over an aggressive Mexican opponent, with the decorated amateur showcasing composure and maturity to progress to 3-0 as a professional.

Cathal Jennings v Reno Reyes

Newry’s Cathal Jennings earned a hard fought 40-36 decision win over a tough South American opponent who attempted to draw him into a dogfight, Jennings kept a steady controlled tempo despite Reyes’ efforts to turn the contest into a purely physical exchange.

Oisin Dunlop v George Rogers

Oisin Dunlop produced the only stoppage on the night, delivering a powerful performance as he landed at will from the opening round, forcing the referee to intervene thirty-seconds into the second round.

Tiana Schroeder v Antonella Shirley Molina

Tiana Schroeder opened the evening with a measured victory, using sustained pressure and effective body work to drop her opponent in round two with a left hook to the midsection as “Tornado” dictated her way to a 60-53 decision win.