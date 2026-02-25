“It Took My Breath Away” – Christina Desmond Completes Cork Homecoming in Style

Christina Desmond admits it may take “a long time for it to sink in.”

The Cork fighter delivered a commanding shutout victory in both her first eight-rounder and her first bout in her home county on Saturday night, moving to 3-0 as a professional — but it wasn’t just the win that mattered. It was where it happened.

Fighting at home was special for the Macroom native.

“It kind of took my breath away at the start,” she said of her walk to the ring when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Once I got going, it was kind of like I didn’t hear anything, but after that bell went, it was just amazing.”

“To bring it back here to Cork tonight was just fantastic. There are people here who came to see me from home who only watch me on live streams. So it’s great for them to see me — and to see a scrap like that.”

The pro prospect with an abundance of amateur pedigree flirted with giving her fans a stoppage to celebrate, but opponent, Johana Rajmont showed why she is known as a durable operator.

“In fairness to her, she’s been there. She’s been in with a lot of good fighters. She knows well how to hold it on,” Desmond explained. “I thought at times I’d get her, but I was able for her and I was able for the eight rounds. I’ll get there. I’ll get the knockouts,” she added before revealing the right rounds were no trouble.

“I could go a lot longer,” she said. “I’ve been sparring eight since I started professional. The busier the better.”

It’s that mentality that has defined her transition to the paid ranks. After 18 years in boxing, Desmond has rediscovered her fire.

“I’ve got a bug,” she smiled. “I’m back in the boxing at a good time to be fair — and it’s up, up, up from here.”

And Cork, judging by Saturday night, will gladly come along for the ride.