One and Done – Katie Taylor Reveals Retirement Paln – Wants Croke Park Farwell

Katie Taylor will hang up gloves after one more fight.

One of boxing’s most influential and Ireland’s greatest sporting career will come to an end this Summer and the all time great hopes it has a fitting farewell.

The Irish Icon had hinted she would call it a day in 2026 and has been enjoying a break from the sport. However, speaking to RTE on Wednesday, she gave a more definitive exit plan and revealed it’s one and done.

The two-weight undisputed world champion plans for Dublin farewell and is hopeful she will go out with a Croke Park bang.

“We’re still trying to figure the details out, but I do having one more fight this year. It’s kind of like my retirement fight,” the trailblazer said.

“It has been an amazing journey, the whole lot of it, over these last 20 years.

“I have had the highs and lows. It has been an incredible, remarkable career and I always wanted to end it here in Ireland.

“That’s what we’re hoping and preparing for, to have one last fight. It is going to be an amazing celebration.

“I just want to fight in Dublin to end my career. Obviously we’re still hoping for Croke Park, we’re hanging on to a bit of hope that it can happen.

“If it doesn’t happen there are plenty of options there. I have obviously fought in the 3Arena a couple of times, the Aviva Stadium is also there.

“Croke Park would the top of the list.

“Fighting my last fight in our most iconic arena, how special would that be?

“I think it would be absolutely remarkable if I was able to do that. I’m not sure if it is going to happen or not.

“Either way, I’ll be ending my career here and I’m very, very excited about that.”

Croke Park has been discussed previously to no avail and there has been nothing to suggest a fight night could end up on Jones’ Road of late. As a result, Irish-boxing.com understands that the Aviva and the 3Arena are options being explored.