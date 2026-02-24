HISTORY – First Ever Women’s All Irish Fight Lands on No Turning Back Bill

Kelsey Leonard and Elaine Harrison will make history in the National Stadium this Spring.

The pair will contest the first-ever female all-Irish fight on April 4.

The historic lands on the No Turning Back JB Promotions bill.

Promoter Jay Byrne had promised history and a real domestic feel, and this clash really plays to the theme.

The card already has a mouthwatering Irish title fight between Paul Ryan and Peter Carr as well as domestic bouts between Graham McCormack and Ritchie O’Leary, as well as Oisin Treacy versus Seanie Murray, and a high-profile Seanan Kelly – Dave Ryan meeting.

Unfortunetly a title won’t be on the line when the Kildare native and Mayo native meet. While Christina McMahon and Siobhan O’Leary fought for Boxing Ireland’s Celtic title and the BBBofC Celtic title, respectively, a BUI Celtic or Irish title has yet to be contested in women’s boxing.