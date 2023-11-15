Bittersweet Elite win for Bryce Collins

Bryce Collins was determined to focus on the sweet rather than the bitter side of his bittersweet National Elite success over the weekend.

The Holy Trinity fighter was crowned light flyweight champion of Ireland and claimed his first Elite title at the National Stadium on Saturday night.

The Downpatrick native claimed the crown without having to throw a punch as he was the only fighter to enter at the weight.

That did detract from it somewhat but he was understanding of why European U22 representative Padraig Downey, who defeated to become Senior Champion last year, and Ricky Nesbitt, who moved up to flyweight to pursue an Olympic dream, didn’t enter.

The 20-year-old is also choosing to look at what an Elite win can do for him rather than dwell on how it was won.

“It’s very frustrating,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve put in a good camp and to get a walkover is a bit disappointing but hopefully I get good opportunities from [being Elite champion]. I’ll just stay ticking over and see what’s next.”

Collins became Holy Trinity’s first Elite champion since Caoimhin Agyarko in 2018. He is also the club’s first light flyweight champion in almost 40 years, following in the footsteps of Holy Trinity’s three-time National Senior champion and double Olympian – Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984- Gerry Hawkins.

WATCH the interview in full below: