Reigned in Spain – Martin Quinn wants to be let loose on Stephen McAfee after Celtic Clash 11

Martin Quinn has been reigned in, in Spain.

Team Quinn managed to strap the reigns on the Dublin fighter ahead of his return on Celtic Clash 11 this Saturday but the wild horse is hoping to be let loose later this year.

The Crumlin lightweight was offered the chance to fight for the BUI Celtic title in Alicante this weekend – and true to form accepted.

Boxing Ireland obviously wanted to bring the domestic title into play before they return to Belfast in September and Dublin soon after – and the ever-game Quinn was more than willing to fight for the strap in Alicante.

However, experienced coach Phil Stucliffe poured cold water over the idea. The Olympian and Crumlin BC boss man feels Quinn, who hasn’t fought since as far back as March of 2019 needs some rounds under his belt before returning to more competitive action.

However, once that’s achieved, the popular characther, who only has one real out and out journeyman on his record, wants back into meaningful action.

Quinn wants a fight with former super featherweight BUI Celtic champion and fellow all Irish veteran Stephen McAfee.

“It’s not that I wanted [a BUI Celtic title fight] the idea was thrown out there and if the right fight came up I said I’d take it, but the team and Phil said it’s too much too soon. I need to get the ring rust of in this fight and hopefully get a title fight back in Dublin then,” he tells Irish-boxing.com before revealing he agrees with the team decision.

“Me being me I jumped on the chance to fight for it without a thought. Then after really thinking about it I thought it was a bad move and we took a less pressure and more sensible fight first.”

Once the ring rust is oiled the fighter, who has shared the ring with fellow Dubs Karl Kelly and Francy Luzoho, wants back into domestic clashes.

“I will be taking an all Irish fight after this weekend if possible,” continues Quinn. “Stephen McAfee is there. If we can sort a weight that suits us both it would be a good scrap for the Celtic title.”

Exciting times await it seems but Quinn reveals he has come through some hard times to get here. Indeed, the ride has been so bumpy for a fighter, who was keen to fight Joe Fitzpatrick and Stephen Webb in the past, he half expects one more big pothole before he trades leather with Eligio Palacios [7(0)-54(6)-5]on an action-packed card on Saturday.

“The last few years have been very frustrating. Honestly, it’s hard to keep motivated even for this fight. I’m kinda waiting on something to go wrong but everything seems fine thank God. I’m very excited. I think I’m too excited and I’m a bit stressed out now just because it’s in Spain it different I suppose.”

Fight fans will be happy to see the the exciting fighter back in action although some may disapointed to hear he is taking a pragmatice approach to this encouther.

“All my fights are exciting I like a good brawl but I’ve worked on a few things in the gym and I’m gona put them to use this time round.”