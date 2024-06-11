Home Advantage – Kristina O’Hara McCafferty set for historic European title fight

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty will have home advantage as she bids to become Ireland’s first-ever female European Champion this August.

The European Boxing Union have ordered the Belfast talent and Ewelina Pekalska to fight for the strawweight version of the blue strap.

The respective teams were given until noon on June 13 to reach agreement or purse bids would be called. Terms have been agreed and Commonwealth medal winner’s promoter Queensberry will promote the fight, meaning O’Hara McCafferty will fight out of the home corner.

On which card the fight places out on remains to be seen, but Irish-boxing.com understands Frank Warren hopes to bring the 37-year-old Pole to the UK for an August show.

The St John Bosco graduate was in camp for a June 7 eliminator but that fight is no more and despite the fact she was training an appearance on the Belfast June 27 card is unlikely.

Pole, Pekalska has European title previous, she challenged Stephanie Silva for the super flyweight version of the strap in Italy in 2022 and suffered her sole career defeat. Ireland can boast 15 EBU champions but have yet to have someone win a female continental strap.

Meanwhile purse bids for Conor Quinn and European Champion Jay Harris have been pushed back. Belfast’s Quinn a stablemate of O’Hara has a Commonwealth title fight lined up for June 28.