The Gaffer – Sean McComb goes into football management

Sean McComb has stepped into management.

‘The Public Nuisance’s’ move isn’t akin to that of the Conlan brothers or Padraig McCrory and he won’t be guiding pro boxing careers moving forward.

Rather his managerial venture is football-related.

The stylish southpaw has joined the management team of St James Swifts and will be part of the West Belfast clubs set up next season.

A former wearer of their crest, gym owner, McComb will focus on the strength and conditioning side but will have a say on all things coaching.

Speaking about the move he said: “‘I am delighted to be on board, especially because it’s a club I love. I will be a completely new challenge for me personally but I am confident I can add that extra bit to help push the lads to titles.”

In the ring the Belfast boxer put in one of the best away performances of any Irish fighter when he frustrated and tamed Arnold Barboza Jr across 10 rounds on the massive Haney-Garcia fight card earlier this year.

However, a much-maligned scorecard denied him what the vast majority believe would have proved a well-deserved victory.

He has since offer to fight the Golden Boy fighter for free and with news of a Barboza verus Jack Catterall fight in the works has since offered to ‘scalp’ any of Oscar Dela Hoya’s punchers.