SQUAD NAMED – European Junior Championships

A team of 25 boxers will contest the European Junior Championships

IABA last contested this tournament in 2022 and returned with a massive haul of ten medals: 2 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze. Ava Henry (Docklands) and Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings) claimed gold; silvers were won by Grace Conway Dowling (Tredagh), Niamh Keogh (Olympic L), Mary McDonagh (Sliabh Luachra) and Jamie Collins (Drimnagh). Bronze medalists were Alfie Jordan (Olympic L), John Harty (Portlaoise), Cillian Reilly Lennon (Jobstown) and Sophie Curley Gray (Dealgan)

40 nations and 377 boxers contested in 2022, and the field is expected to be similar on this occasion. The 2024 tournament takes place in Sarajevo, from June 21st to July 3rd:

The EUBC is expected to live-stream the tournament on it’s YouTube channel

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.