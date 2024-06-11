SQUAD NAMED – European Junior Championships
A team of 25 boxers will contest the European Junior Championships
IABA last contested this tournament in 2022 and returned with a massive haul of ten medals: 2 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze. Ava Henry (Docklands) and Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings) claimed gold; silvers were won by Grace Conway Dowling (Tredagh), Niamh Keogh (Olympic L), Mary McDonagh (Sliabh Luachra) and Jamie Collins (Drimnagh). Bronze medalists were Alfie Jordan (Olympic L), John Harty (Portlaoise), Cillian Reilly Lennon (Jobstown) and Sophie Curley Gray (Dealgan)
40 nations and 377 boxers contested in 2022, and the field is expected to be similar on this occasion. The 2024 tournament takes place in Sarajevo, from June 21st to July 3rd:
The EUBC is expected to live-stream the tournament on it’s YouTube channel
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.