Anthony Cacace learns next fight faith today

Anthony Cacace should know the nature of his next move later today.

Upon defeating Joe Cordina to become Ireland’s first ever super featherweight champion of the world, the IBF strap holder inherited Eduardo Nunez as his mandatory.

Considering the Matchroom fighter had to wait and watch as Cordina made a voluntary defence against the Belfast man on Saudi Arabia last month, the IBF ordered Cacace to defend against him first.

The IBF ordered Queensberry and Matchroom to begin negotiations on May 23, just five days after the Holy Trinity graduate became a world champion. However, it turns out talks never really got off the ground by May 28 Juan Carlos Torres representing Núnez as co-promoter along with Matchroom Boxing requested an immediate purse bid because an agreement could not be reached.

Those purse bids play out today and Cacace, who claimed the title on the Oleksandr Usyk–Tyson Fury undercard, will learn which promoter will promote his first defence this afternoon.

Nunez, a big punching Mexican, secured mandatory position with an eleventh-round knockout of former champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov on Feburary 16.

The win was Nunez’s 26th and his 26th inside the distance, like Cacace he has one defeat on his slate, although he hasn’t lost in 17.

Cacace and Núnez are obligated to remain committed to the fight, per IBF rules on mandatory title defenses.

Failure by any IBF title holder to honor a mandatory defense will result in their being stripped of the title.