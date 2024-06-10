The fights set to accompany Katie Taylor’s return to the ring this year

Katie Taylor will return to the ring this November for a rematch against Amanda Serrano in which she will put her world title belts on the line again.

Taylor first faced the Puerto Rican fighter in 2022, winning via a split decision in Madison Square Garden. Heading into the sequel the pressure could be greater than ever for Taylor, due to the remarkable reputation she has built and the huge worldwide audience that is expected due to the co-main event.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson’s agreed meeting in the ring is what sparked the creation of the upcoming fight night and what led to plans for Taylor vs Serrano part two coming to fruition.

The co-main event alongside Taylor’s bout will feature an immensely popular content creator who turned to boxing in recent years, as well as one of the sport’s most iconic fighters ever in Tyson.

Based on their backgrounds alone it may be a surprise to some that in Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson odds the former is the favourite at 4/7 with the ex-professional offered as a 29/20 boxing betting underdog. However, Paul has age and fitness on his side which might mean that Tyson’s reputation for being a heavy hitter counts for little in Texas this November.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>New date, same place, same fate<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulTyson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#PaulTyson</a> <a href=”https://t.co/ihfIOEllKW”>pic.twitter.com/ihfIOEllKW</a></p>— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) <a href=”https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1799079450224824335?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 7, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The duo’s future meeting has been much-anticipated ever since it was initially announced, however, Taylor’s potential fateful night will also be accompanied by a range of other bouts that have not entered the headlines nearly as much.

The fights that will make up the undercard

The undercard will be made up of several intriguing fights which in some ways have similar scenarios to the co-main events. There will be fighters with strong boxing reputations that they are aiming to upkeep and individuals who have crossed combat sports and will be looking to prove they can hold their own in the ring

India’s number one boxing star Neeraj Goyat will fight Brazilian Whindersson Nunes – who similarly to Paul is a content creator turned boxer. Goyat has 18 wins on his record including eight knockouts which means all the pressure will be on him to emerge as the winner on the night.

On the night that Taylor defends her belts once more, former UFC star Darren Till will be bidding to write the first chapter of a successful career in boxing. He was known for being a highly skilled striker in the mixed martial arts promotion and that will be put to the test against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. – the son of Mexican boxing icon Julio Cesar Chavez.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Exciting times ahead <a href=”https://twitter.com/PaulSmithJnr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@PaulSmithJnr</a> <a href=”https://t.co/khHVHOVDxL”>pic.twitter.com/khHVHOVDxL</a></p>— DT (@darrentill2) <a href=”https://twitter.com/darrentill2/status/1788311797386170382?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 8, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

There could yet be more fights that are added to the lineup and based on the script so far, individuals with a lengthy history in combat sports or well-known online stars could make up further matchups.

The November fight night in Arlington, Texas could be an ideal occasion which captures the eyes of not only the world of boxing fans but of the fans of the online stars that are taking part too.

Taylor’s fight will offer an insight into female boxing, while the co-main and undercard will showcase one of boxing’s legendary stars as well as a range of experienced and up-and-coming combat talents.