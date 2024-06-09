Ballad Boxing – Donovan and Sutcliffe celebrate local election wins

It’s more a case of boxers in politics than politics in boxing as two of Ireland’s boxing favourites won a fight of a different kind over the weekend.

It was ballad box rather than boxing ring for Eric Donovan and Phil Sutcliffe Snr as both were up for election in their local constituencies – and both had their hands raised after a prolonged count.

Former EU Champion, respected boxing pundit and one of boxing’s Mr Nice Guys, Donovan has been elected to the Drogheda Rural LEA taking the 4th and last available seat.

The former St Michaels Athy puncher beat out his Sinn Fein colleague Tom Cunnigham with 925 votes.

Upon being elected a relieved Donovan, who was once trained by former County Counsellor Kenneth Egan, said: “I feel amazing what an honour, it’s a bittersweet moment for me because my party colleague Tom Cunningham didn’t get over the line and Tom is a good friend of mine, I’m very fond of Tom and we have a great friendship and we were really hoping that both of us would get over the line.

Sinn Féin’s Eric Donovan has taken the last of 4 seats in Drogheda Rural LEA. Elected on the 9th count. His party colleague, outgoing SF councillor Tom Cunningham has lost his seat. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/bSPhfGwnqH — Laura Hogan (@LauraHoganTV) June 9, 2024

“This was a very difficult campaign for us, the election results have not gone the way we hoped they would go, but on a personal level I’ve won a lot in my life, a lot of accolades and achievements and I think this is up there with the best of them.

“It’s an honour to be bestowed upon you, the people of your community selecting you to represent them is just incredible.”

Olympian and respected Crumlin BC coach Sutcliffe also celebrated local election success. Sutcliff defeated Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste on the tenth count to claim a seat on Dublin City Council.

The coach was elected for Independent Ireland in Ballyfermot-Drimnagh.