Bob Arum confirms Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring details

Bob Arum has confirmed Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] and Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)] will trade leather in Belfast on June 13 as expected.

The fight details have yet to be officially confirmed, but the fight has been discussed in positive terms since ‘The Jackal’ defeated Tyler McCreary back in November.

It’s been understood since, that Belfast fighter would get the chance to become Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion in his home town this summer.

The champion is more than willing to come to Belfast to put his WBO super featherweight world title on the line, Frampton is keen as are Frank Warren and Arum.

May was the first proposed and agreed date, but the fight was moved back to June to allow the former two weight world champion’s fractured hands ample time to heal.

There was speculation with regard to June 13, but nothing official had been confirmed until this week when Arum revealed that was indeed the date for the clash.

“I’m really looking forward to that fight,” Arum said. “Frank is going to announce it shortly and I am looking forward to being in Belfast on June 13 and then getting on a plane and coming to London where my guy [Kubrat] Pulev is going to put a whipping on Anthony Joshua.”

So that’s the who, the when and the what for all confirmed for the star performers next outing.

However, the where still hangs in the balance. Frampton has been pushing for Windsor Park extremely confident of a a sell out, but there seems issue with regard to the a second visit to the Stadium.

Frank Warren claims the IFA are looking for a lot more money than was forked out when Luke Jackson came to town in August of 2018 – and for the last few weeks it looks like the SSE Arena is the front host runner.

The 33-year-old Jamie Moore trained fighter remains hopeful the fight will be outdoors and claims legacy and finance is motivation.

“I don’t really have a say in the venue. It is up to the promoter. He does all the number crunching and everything else,” Frampton said.

“I have my purse, so if I fight at Windsor Park or if I fight the the SSE Arena, my purse doesn’t change. So this isn’t me pushing for Windsor to get more money, that’s not the case at all. I just think it makes more sense.

“I have so many fond memories of fighting at the SSE Arena, or Odyssey Arena as people will remember it. I am not trying to put the place down.

“But to put 25,000 bums on seats and potentially witness me making history, it makes sense for everyone to have the fight at Windsor.

“The fans want to see it there, and more fans will get to see it at Windsor.

“If I was a guy with grand kids, I would want to bring them to watch someone else potentially making history.

