Logo



Navigation

‘For now it’s back to fixing cars’ – Alfredo Meli promises to bounce back

By | on March 10, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

It’s back to garage for full time mechanic Alfredo Meli [17(5)-1(1)-1] this week, but the Belfast fighter has promised to do some performance fine tuning and comeback from his first career defeat.

‘Fredo’ was beaten for the first time in in Brentwood on Saturday, as Danny Dignum [13(7)-0] claimed a second Irish scalp to retain his WBO middleweight European ranking title and set up a British title shot in the process.

The English fighter followed up his stoppage win over Conrad Cummings by stopping the Mac Man in the ninth round.

The Belfast fighter was more than holding his own against the bigger man and possibly went into the second half of the bout ahead.

However, a sickening body shot in the seventh changed the course of the fight, the liver shot proving the beginning of the end for the fighters favourite.

So unassuming and quiet is Meli that it was hard to predict how he would react, but some suggested the middleweight, who missed the final press conference because he had to work, may hang them up.

That won’t prove to be the case. Meli confirmed he will fight on and will use Saturday as a learning tool moving forward.

“The better man won on the night. He caught me with that lovely body shot and I didn’t really totally recover from it. But I thought it was a good scrap and I will learn a lot from it. I’ll go away and think what I need to improve. For now it’s back to fixing cars,” said the Meli when speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media