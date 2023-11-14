Four Irish Boxers in Euro U22 action today
Four Irish boxers will compete in U22 European Championship bouts in Budva today.
Shamie McDonagh and Rhys Owens are back for more while Dublin Docklands duo James Whelan and Gareth Dowling make their first appearances of the tournament.
St Paul’s McDonagh is first through the ropes and contests his second bout of the tournament when he meets Georgia’s 63.5kg representative in Bout 4 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session.
Whelan takes on Danil Dadev 6 bouts later, in the same ring and session. The Dublin Dockland’s 80kg gloving off his tournament against Germany.
Whelan’s clubmate, 67kg Dowling, boxes Armenia’s Ararat Hartyunyan in Bout 8 of Ring A’s Evening Session. 60kg Owens, Erne BC also contests his second bout as he meets Azerbaijan’s Maksud Khasmetov in Bout 4 of Ring B’s Evening Session.
Team Ireland
48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC
50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC
57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC
70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC
75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC
48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC
57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC
60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC
63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford
67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands
75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC