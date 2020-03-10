Michael Conlan reveals ‘big things lined up’ for the summer

Michael Conlan [13(7)-0] has finally admitted victory at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden this day next week will lead to a ‘something big’.

The Belfast feather takes on Colombian slugger Belmar Preciado [20(13)-2(1)-1]on top of his fourth successive Madison Square Garden this coming St Patrick’s Day.

Rumour suggests if the Olympic medal winner comes through the step up he will move straight into a coveted world title fight.

Although that’s the news leaking from the team, the fighter himself has for the most part refused to look beyond next week and Preciado in interviews.

Speaking to Talk Sport on Monday he broke from that rule slightly and did admit that he could have big news post his upcoming bout.

“100 per cent. I’ve been saying that,” he responded when asked if he was closing in on a world title shot.

“I’ve been saying it to Top Rank, I’ve been saying it to the team, we need to make it happen now. I want it to happen now. I know there’s big things lined up after this one. Can’t really say much, but there’s big things lined up after this one,” Conlan told TalkSport

“Well get Belmar Preciado out of the way, take care of him on March 17 and then something big.”

Last August, Conlan headlined Falls Park in Belfast for an historic outdoor show at Feile an Phobail festival. The talk is he will return to the festival and fight for a world title this coming August, rumours Conlan didn’t deny.

“I can’t say nothing, but that is a possibility. It’s a possibility.

“Bob wants it, I want it, the team want it, we just need to be able to make it work and have the right champion in Belfast, if it’s possibility.

“I do believe I will be world champion this year, no doubt in my mind I will be. It just depends on when.”

