No Kid’ing – Connor Coyle issues open call out to middleweight stars

Connor Coyle is getting impatient and wants it known he is ready to fight.

The Derry man put out an open call out over the weekend, making his clear his availability to trade leather.

The Commonwealth Games medal winner told the world’s promoters he will share the ring with their star names this summer.

Speaking online he said:

“I usually don’t post for this – I’m ready for a big fight. Any promoters wants to put their Middleweight in for a fight this summer, give my team a call. We’ll be ready.”

Coyle has been on the verge of breakout fight for over nigh on two years.

In January he thought he had secured it after signing to fight recent 5 v 5 participant Ammo Williams.

The Derry middleweight was set to fight the Matchroom-promoted Texan in WBA world title eliminator at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the undercard of Conor Benn’s clash with Peter Dobson before injury ruled him out.

Prior to that he saw a Felix Cash fight fall through in heartbreaking fashion. ‘The Kid’ was meant to fight the Brit on the undercard of Connor Benn versus Chris Eubank Jr before that card was pulled on fight week.

The 34-year-old’s frustration was apparent when he spoke to Irish-boxing.com after his most recent set back.

“I’ll call out any big name that wants to fight, I’m 20-0 and No.5 with the WBA,” he said in January.

“I also want to let Matchroom know that I will still fight Ammo, if they want to do it again in Spring in! I want to beat him.I will beat him if we fight.”

It was bullish from the 33-year-old but the spirited response did have its roots in frustration and disappointment.

The pain of dealing with another big fight falling through is added to by the financial hit and the fact that time away from the family now felt wasted.

“I’m devastated to say the least,” he added.

“I’ve worked extremely hard for this opportunity and I’ve put a lot of hours In away from my kids, as well as spending a lot of money.”