St Patrick’s Weekend Homecoming for Pierce O’Leary?

Pierce O’Leary could finally be handed his homecoming.

Rumour is rife that Queensberry Promotions plan to bring the big punching ‘Big Bang’ home on St Patrick’s Weekend.

Ireland’s sixteenth and only reigning EBU European Champion has been eyeing up a 3Arena fight for some time, and there have been a number of false dawns in that regard.

Indeed, it was said that the Dublin Docklands’ graduate would fight for the European strap a stone’s throw from his Sheriff Street home in the summer.

It was initially suggested that the light welterweight would top a bill that would include a fight for Michael Conlan.

However, the Olympic medal winner was the only one of the two to make a Dublin debut this year, and O’Leary’s European title success played out against Liam Dillon on a big card in Portman Road.

The 25-year-old will want to get out before the year is done, but the plan for now is to have him open his 2026 account in Dublin – and it’s been suggested Frank Warren has the venue formerly known as ‘The Point’ booked for St Patrick’s Weekend.

Conlan inadvertently added fuel to the O’Leary homecoming fire when he confirmed last week that his Dublin St Patrick’s weekend plans were stifled because a promoter had already booked the 3Arena.