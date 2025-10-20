Michael Conlan Calls For Irish Title Rematch

Michael Conlan has called for ‘an immediate rematch’ and wants a Dean Walsh to be afforded the chance to fight Daniel O’Sullivan again.

The Irish boxing great was ringside at the National Stadium last week to watch two of his stable contest Irish title fights.

He was tickled pink watching Kerry’s Kevin Cronin celebrate green strap success with victory over Cathal Crowley but was left feeling blue post Walsh’s Irish title fight with Daniel O’Sullivan.

The Belfast world title hopeful felt his fellow former amateur of note won the light middleweight battle.

Indeed, speaking to the Rocky Road he said he had Walsh winning by as much as four rounds. The Olympic medal winner wasn’t crying robbery but still he did request an immediate rematch.

“I thought Dean won by around four rounds, I didn’t have it nowhere near the cards which were read out,” he said, speaking to Kevin Byrne.

“But I’m not a judge so I can’t really say anything about that. I’m a boxer and I know boxing — and that’s my opinion.

“I’m delighted for Kevin because he has been knocking at the door and been robbed of this elation which he’s feeling right now. But I want an immediate rematch for Dean.”

His brief pro history suggests Irish champ ‘Daniel San’ certainly isn’t one to shy away from a challenge. Another Walsh, Kerry fighter Liam Walsh, has already called him out and he may want to explore options beyond Ireland after collecting a third domestic title.