Joe Ward does a Tyson Fury and teams up with Emanuel Steward disciple

Joe Ward is looking for that bit Kronk magic.

The Moate BC graduate has changed trainer and teamed up with a coach who learnt his coaching trade under boxing legend Emanuel Steward.

Ward was trained by Hall of Fame coach Buddy McGirt for his pro debut, but changed things up heading into his proposed second paid outing, which was ultimately cancelled.

The former Irish amateur stand out is now working with Joey Gamache.

As a fighter Gamache became the first world champion from Maine and world titles at both super featherweight and lightweight.

After hanging up his gloves the 53-year-old became assistant to Emanuel Steward and was present at the Kronk Gym during Andy Lee’s time there.

Most recently the American cornered Otto Wallin as he challenged Tyson Fury last year.

Gamache took the coaching reigns as Ward prepared for his March 14 return – before it was cancelled – and will work with the 25-year-old moving forward.

Moate southpaw Ward told SunSport: “Joey’s a really nice man and I’m looking forward to getting back in the gym now, keep training and hopefully the opportunities will come again pretty soon.

“It’s great to be back anyway and things have gone really well. I’ve a really good team, very supportive, and they’ve backed me from the start.

“They are positive that things will pick up again and we’re going to have a nice busy year ahead of us. The sparring was going really good and I was looking really sharp in camp.

“I was really sitting down on my punches and feeling the effect of the power.

“And the new coach as well, Joey Gamache, he’s come on board so I’ve adapted to a few things that he’s showed me.

“And I’ve still got the great Jimmy Payne who was there from the start, giving me his expertise and guiding me the right way.”

Tyson Fury was another who wanted to tap into the Kronk school of thinking when he employed Sugar Hill as his coach and brought Andy Lee into his team.

When Ward will fight again remains to be seen. He debuted last October, but saw his March bout cancelled and like the entire boxing world his career is on hold for the time being.