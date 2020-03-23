MTK cancel big April weekend – two more shows gone

The big MTKFightNight weekend is no more.

Like an abundance of shows across the globe the two lined up for Belfast and the last weekend in April have been cancelled due to the current pandemic.

MTK confirmed the news today meaning a host of local talent are left without fights.

Both the Europa Hotel and Ulster Hall shows have been postponed.

The Ulster Hall event was set to star some of the island’s hottest talent with Sean McComb vs. Craig Evans, Gary Cully vs. Maxi Hughes and Paul Hyland Jr vs. Terry Flanagan catching fan attention.

Pierce O’Leary, James McGivern, Paul McCullagh and Fearghus Quinn where all meant to trade leather on the card.

The Europa Hotel was set to host fights for the likes of Paddy Gallagher, Padraig McCrory, Eric Donovan, Declan Geraghty Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.

MTK released the following statement confirming the news:

Following the announcement from the BBBofC that the suspension of all events under their jurisdiction will remain in place until the end of April, MTK Global confirms its three events scheduled for next month will be postponed.

The MTK Fight Night at York Hall on April 18, the MTK Fight Night at the Europa Hotel on April 24, and the MTK Fight Night at Ulster Hall on April 25 will all take place at a later date.

We are working hard to reschedule at the earliest possible dates, but full refunds for the events will be available from point of sale if required.

The ongoing pandemic in the UK means that the full weight of medical care must be thrown behind the NHS and we fully support all decisions taken to ensure people get the best advice, treatment and care as soon as possible.

In the meantime, we hope you all stay safe.