Peter McDonagh reveals Coronavirus diagnosis – posts positive update

Two weight Irish champion Peter McDonagh is the first of the fight family to officially confirm they have tested positive for the Cornavirus.

The popular ‘Cinderella Man’ took to social media today to confirm he had contracted COVID-19.

The recently retired fighter revealed the virus has left him bed ridden for over a week.

In fact, the born fighter suggested his week with COVID-19 has been more gruelling than his recovery from a serious brain tumour over the last year.

The retired Galway puncher also advised people to keep up social distancing and put their health first.

McDonagh was popular figure on the British circuit winning as many fights as he lost, but he enjoyed most of his success when it came to the Irish title.

The ‘Connemara Kid’, who now hosts the Journey Man podcast, first fought for the Irish title in 2005, losing to Robert Murray at the National Stadium.

A year later he beat one Michael Gomez at ‘The Point’ to become Irish lightweight champion.

In 2008 that belt was taken off him by Andy Murray, as the Cavan man began a run that lead to him challenging for the European title.

The in 2015 McDonagh out boxed the fancied Dean Byrne to claim welterweight strap to become a two division Irish titlist.

‘The Cinderalla Man’ wasn’t the only member of the boxing family to call for social distancing over the last few days, but he is the first to confirm he contracted the virus.