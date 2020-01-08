Easy does it – Stephen Webb doubts Francy Luzoho can cause him trouble

Stephen Webb [1-1(1)] believes he will hand Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1] his first proper defeat by beating him ‘easy’ in one of the more eagerly anticipated Celtic Clash 10 fights.

The Belfast fighter believes the Spain based Dub is unfortunate not to be coming into their February 1 domestic derby as an undefeated fighter, but is adamant misfortune won’t be the reason Luzoho loses for a second consecutive time.

“I’m planning to go into this fight and just enjoy the whole fight and boxing the best I can, no doubt it’s an easy win though,” Webb told Irish-boxing.com.

Like Luzoho, Webb comes into the Boxing Ireland promoted derby on the back of a defeat.

The Belfast fighter was stopped by Joe Fitzpatrick last time out. His Celtic Clash opponent on the other hand lost a close encouther of the boxing kind to Martin Quinn.

Considering he was meant to fight Quinn on Celtic Clash 9, Webb has studied that fight in detail and believes his February 1 opponent should have been declared the winner.

“I don’t know much about Francy I didn’t see his debut but did watch his fight against Quinn a few times, as I was doing my homework on Quinn and really do think he was hard done by.

“I genuinely see him as undefeated, he should have got the win against Quinn in my eyes and a lot of others, but I’ll hand him a proper defeat come February 1st.”