Padraig McCrory inspired to put on a show for new fan Lennox Lewis and co

Padraig McCrory [9(4)-0] is planning another eye catching win Lennox Lewis can get behind when he returns to the ring next month.

Former heavyweight champion of the world Lewis was extremely impressed with what he saw from McCrory when looking back at some footage of the super-middleweight’s incredible knockout win over Manny Bique back in 2018.

The ring legend it used the footage to highlight the importance of a pro active defence and where that can get you.

‘The Hammer’ was delighted to mentioned by Lewis in ‘such a positive manner’ and the BUI Celtic champion is hoping to put in another eye catching performance for his fans and no doubt Lewis come Febraury 1.

“Lennox Lewis is an all time great and I’ve always been a big fan, so I was over the moon when I popped up on his social media accounts in such a positive manner,” said McCrory.

READ: Former heavyweight king Lewis is a fan of McCrory’s work

“I just hope to improve every fight but I love trying to put a show for the fans.”

Having beaten Steve Collins in dramatic fashion to claim a first career title in August and having taken sometime out to enjoy the birth of his second child, McCrory returns to journey man opposition on the #MTKFightNight.

The ultra tough Dan Blackwell provides the opposition, but once he is overcame the ticket seller could be set for a grudge match with Taylor McGoldrick- if that fight is made the Ray Ginley trained fighter will be looking to impress in it too.

READ: ‘He was offered the fight and rejected it’ – ‘Shocked’ McCrory hits out and Taylor McGoldrick.

“I’ll be looking to make a statement in my next fight in Belfast,” he says hinting at a step up before expressing his excitement for a stacked Ulster Hall card.

“It’s great for me to get going early in the New Year as I haven’t boxed since August so I’m buzzing for it. It’s a special and unique venue at the Ulster Hall. I love the atmosphere and I’m looking forward to fighting there again.”

The massive card at Ulster Hall will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV, and features some fantastic match-ups.

A fascinating battle sees Sean McComb face Mauro Maximiliano Godoy, there is a clash between David Oliver Joyce and former world champion Lee Haskins for the WBO European super-bantamweight title, Gary Cully takes on Joe Fitzpatrick for the BUI Irish lightweight title, unbeaten Lewis Crocker collides with John Thain, plus many more superb bouts.