Things clicking back in place for Jason Quigley in time for a big 2020

By | on January 8, 2020 |
Jason Quigley [17(13)-1(1)] believes he is back on the world title trail after things clicked back into place in recent months.

The Donegal middleweight was left somewhat in fight limbo when after a Summer defeat to Tureano Johnson.

Defeat in a bout that Quigley was meant to win to take a serious step toward a world title fight left the popular fighter asking himself some serious questions.

The soul searching put him on a path that lead him Andy Lee, who suffered a similar fate against Brian Vera at the same stage of his career.

Quigley eventually teamed up with the former middleweight champion of the world and the Limerick man became his coach.

The Golden Boy fighter has been reinvigorated and re focused by the switch and moves into 2020 with world title tunnel vision.

“It’s an exciting time. What’s important now in 2020 is driving on and achieving what I want to achieve. 

“My aim and my goal is to become the world champion. I’ve seen it in training and I’ve felt it myself, there is a change there and click of things back in place again. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

To cement further the relationship with Lee and to transition further to the Tyson Fury team members way of thinking, Quigley has taken a January fight.

The middleweight, who usually waits till March to trade leather, will fight in LA on January 23 and notes it’s the perfect chance to for another camp under the former world champ.

“Me and Andy are keen to keep the flow going. We are working on things and trying to improve, tighten up on some other things. This is a perfect opportunity again. “

Quigley takes on a yet to be confirmed opponent just seven weeks after he stopped Mexican Abraham Cordero and is delighted with the chance to maintain momentum.

“I’ve been looking to get these kind of quick fights since my injury and since moving back close to home because I want to build momentum,” Quigley said.

“I haven’t got that chance until now. I fought at the start of December got a good win and now I’m straight back in. That’s exactly what I want and exactly what I need. 

“It’s all about momentum now. I need to get in again, keep it fresh and get out of there ASAP to keep the ball rolling.”

After defeating Cordero, the former NABF middleweight champion returned home to Donegal, where he kept his edge sharp.

He said: “I always stay in shape because you need to be ready for the call. If that chance comes, you need to be ready to grab it. 

“I stayed in shape over Christmas and kept ticking over. This shows that I was right to do that. I was in the gym most days. If I had taken a long break over Christmas I mightn’t have been able to take a fight date as quickly again and it would’ve been a chance missed.”

