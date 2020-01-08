Final chapter of a storied career? Moore wants Frampton to make history and walk away

Jamie Moore wants Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] to walk away from boxing at the end of what could be a historic 2020 for the Belfast fighter.

Moore, a former Irish champion who hails from Manchester, took over as ‘The Jackal’s’ coach post the split from Cyclone and Shane McGuigan – and admits the talent was the catalyst in him building a strong stable.

However, he has no issue with his leading light calling it day at the end of this year. Indeed, if current plans come to fruition the young coach would have no issue with Frampton hanging them up after his next fight.

The former two weight world champion looks set to be handed the chance to make Irish boxing history by becoming the countries first world champ this summer.

Bob Arum has confirmed Frampton will challenge WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring once he recovers from his hand injuries – and the pair could meet in Belfast in May.

Secure victory and cement his legacy as one of the island’s greatest ever and Moore claims Frampton could walk away with his head held high.

A big unification bout or a chance to get Josh Warrington revenge or both would be big enough to stay on, but Moore doesn’t feel Frampton needs to fight on into 2021.

“If he did beat Herring and walk away as a three-weight world champion I’d be over the moon for him. I’d be happy for him to do that,” Moore told Boxingscene in an excellent interview.

“If the Warrington rematch was there, or a unification fight and he wanted to do that then yeah, but I’d like him to have no more than 12 months in the sport and then I’d love nothing more for him to walk away with a healthy bank balance, a healthy body and into the sunset with his family.”

It’s quite possible Herring could be final chapter in one of Irish boxing’s most storied careers and Moore believes a disappointing page of that story could mean the happiest of endings plays out in May.

The former British and European champion and entertainer of note claims Frampton learnt massively from the IBF featherweight world title defeat inflicted on him by Josh Warrington.

The coach believes the lessons learnt from that night will help him beat the big American.

“He [Frampton] got his first bollocking in the corner that night,” said Moore of the Warrington world title fight.

“He kicks himself about it to this day. It’s not as raw with him as it was but he understands the mistakes he made and I believe the lessons he’s took from that fight will help him.”

“In a fight with Herring it’ll probably put him in a better position to win in that fight because he went through that experience. It was all a lesson.

“The Herring fight, for me, is a tough and a close fight and I’m thinking the lessons he’s learned from the Warrington fight and other fights will take him on to the positive side of a decision because of the negatives he’s taken on board.”