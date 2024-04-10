MEDAL ALERT – Grace Conway Comes From Behind to Win European Youth Medal

Grace Conway produced a brilliant come-from-behind win to claim a European Youth Medal in Croatia today.

The Tredagh BC boxer lost the first round across the board against an aggressive Martyna Koczkodaj but battled back to eventually win the 52kg quarter-final.

The five-time Irish champion started slow but eventually found her feet and boxed her way onto the podium. A bout review was needed to confirm a winner with Conway getting the nod 5-2.

The win sees Conway become Ireland’s third medalist in this year’s European Youth installment – Ava Henry and Kyla Doyle both claimed bronze at the very least on Tuesday – and the European Junior silver medal winner is now a two-time European medal winner.

Conway will look to improve the colour of the medal in the coming days.

Conway struggled to get her key weapon, a strong southpaw jab off in the first round, and her Polish opponent took full advantage. The blue corner fighter piled forward, let her hands go, and took the round across the board.

The Louth fighter began to use her physical attributes in the second and put some distance between the pair. With room to maneuver her jab came into play and it afforded her the chance to land some stinging backhands, which in turn took some of the aggression and adventure out of the Pole.

The better display allowed the Treadgh fighter to level things on three cards making it an all to play for last.

Koczkodaj did have moments in the last but for the most part the stanza was contested at a pace and distance that suited the five time Irish title winner.

The Irish corner were worried about the volume of work but by that time the Pole had slowed and Conway was able to pick clean head rocking one twos.

Earlier in the day Tiffany Spencer lost out to English starlet Ruby White. Two-time European Junior champion, white outpointed the brave and game Tallaght native.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

