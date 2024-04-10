Re-Turning Japanese – TJ Doheny Fights on Inoue – Nery Undercard – Substitute Opponent for Undisputed World Title Fight

It’s ‘Kon’nichiwa Japan’ once more for TJ Doheny.

The Japanese slayer returns to the country of his most famous and most recent wins on May 6.

‘The Power’ will fight undefeated Philippine native Bryl Bayogos over 8 rounds on the massive Inoue – Nery card at the Tokyo Dome.

It’s another fight of note for the Australian-based southpaw but as the more experienced fighter with the better resume it’s one he’ll be confident of winning.

It’s also another chance for Doheny to cement his status as a ‘Rockstar’ of the Orient.

The former world champion is 3-0 in Japan have defeated Japhethlee Llamido, Kazuki Nakajima and of course Ryosuke Iwasa in a World title fight in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Bayogos, 22, won’t be deemed as dangerous at the aforementioned and it’s understood the promoters have the Austrailina based Laois man on the card in case Luis Nery gets injured or pulls out of the main event for any reason.

If that were to happen Doheny would step up to the plate and fight ‘The Monster’ Naoya Inoue in an undisputed super bantamweight world title fight.

“TJ’s a rockstar in the Orient!” his manager Mike Altamura told Irish-boxing.com last year.

“He’s a genuinely respected and revered name amongst the fight game over there.”