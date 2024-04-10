Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

‘Drive my Fist into Your Thick Skull’ – Stevie McKenna Responds to British Fighter Call Out

‘I’ll happily drive my fist into your thick skull,’ is the very Stevie McKenna response to an out-of-the-blue Joe Laws call out.

Newcastle native was due to fight Scottish veteran Willie Limond on May 3 at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow but that fight is off after the 45-year-old Scot was hospitalized after a suspected seizure.

After wishing Limond well, Laws went on the hunt for a fresh opponent and speaking online mentioned McKenna alongside Lee Cutter.

Laws, who was once trained by Dubliner Jon O’Brien in Spain, wants to fight either on a Boxxer card in June.

‘The Hitman’, who was last seen stopping Darren Tettley in September, has called for bigger names than Laws, most notably Conor Benn and Florian Marku, but the Newcastle native would still represent a good fight.

Having had years of Sky exposure, Laws is a name that would help McKenna progress. The ‘Benwell Bomber’s’ record also doesn’t make for scary reading.

