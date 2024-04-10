MEDAL ALERT – Adam Olaniyan Wins European Youth Bronze at Least

Big punching big man Adam Olaniyan strode confidently onto the European Youth Championship podium in Croatia today.

The super heavyweight claimed bronze at the very least after dominating and stopping Turkey’s Baran Celik in Porec.

The Team Ireland Co-Captain bossed the first two rounds to such an extent he went into the final all but assured of a medal but just to make sure he sought out and got the finish in the final session.

The younger brother of Elite Champion Joshua Olaniyan forced the referee to call a halt to proceedings in the final few seconds of the quarter-final.

The win increases Ireland’s medal haul to four, with the Jobstown BC man joining Ava Henry, Kyla Doyle and Grace Conway in the medals.

The super heavyweight, who will look to improve on bronze over the coming days, can now boast to being a two-time European underage medal winner.

So dominant was the Tallaght boxer in the first round he won the session across the board with a number of judges seeing him so far ahead he was awarded a 10-8.

Olaniyan had to be wary of big right hands from the back of the room as the Turk tried to change his fortunes in the second. However, he kept his composure boxed behind a solid jab and continued to assert his dominance.

As a result, the Dubliner went into the final knowing only ultimate disaster would deny him a medal.

Still, he dominated the final session and scored a standing eight via a right hand down to the midriff.

Another big right hand, this time flush to the temple of his Turkish foe, prompted the referee to take more serious action and wave off the fight.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

