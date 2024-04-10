Callum Walsh to Fight Dennis Hogan in Ireland?

Rising star Callum Walsh and former world title-challenging veteran Dennis Hogan could meet in a mouthwatering all-Irish clash this summer.

It’s understood team Walsh sees the Kildare native as the ideal homecoming foe for the Cork fighter – and rumour suggests a Munster vs Leinster clash is in the works for the summer.

360 Promotions, who guide the career of Walsh, preferred not to comment beyond the fact they remain hopeful of bringing the Freddie Roach-trained middleweight back to Ireland this year.

However, rumour and report suggest ‘The Hurricane’ is at the very least their preferred opponent option.

It’s undoubtedly a match-up that would generate interest, particularly in Ireland, and would be another bold matchmaking move by Walsh and his team.

Speaking recently the Australian-based Lillywhite former IBO title holder hinted at retirement. Suggesting he was upset with how boxing treated him since his defeat to James Metcalfe in Dublin last May, the 37-year-old said he would only box again if a big opportunity or big offer came his way.

A headline fight on top of a big UFC Fight Pass broadcast, Dana White card in Ireland could prove tempting.

It’s not the first time Hogan and the Tom Loeffler-guided Walsh were linked. There was talk they were being lined up to face off in Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s week, but 360 Promotions revealed Hogan was never in their March plans at the time and Walsh went on to defeat Dauren Yeleussinov in New York.

Interestingly the Walsh-Hogan rumours are hinting at Dublin rather than Cork for a homecoming venue for the LA based Cobh talent.