Thompson, Johnson, Jenkins and O’Donnell Fight for European Medals on Thursday
Team Ireland could double their European Youth medal tally if things go their way in Croatia on Thursday.
Ireland have banked four medals thanks to quarter-final wins for Ava Henry, Kyla Doyle, Grace Conway and Joshua Olaniyan.
A full house of wins on a busy Thursday would see them add four more and thus equal the record haul of the class of 2022.
Scott Thompson, Jack Johnson, Ryan Jenkins and Tadgh O’Donnell all contest for podium places.
Spartan 48kg Thompson meets Azerbaijan’s Nazarov Bilalhabasi in bout 4 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session. In Bout 8 of the same ring and session, lightweight Jonhson boxes Djemmal Mohamed Ali Djamel of France.
In Bout 8 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, 63.5kg Jenkins of Portlaoise BC meets Greece’s Emmanouil Fotiadis, while in Bout 6 of Ring B’s Evening Session, 71kg O’Donnell steps between the ropes to contest against Armenia’s Marat Mikaelyan.
The Afternoon Session begins at 1pm, Irish time, and the Evening Session is underway from 4.30pm.
Team
48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin
50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.
52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth
54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford
63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.
66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim
51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin
54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin
57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.
60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath
67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.
92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Coach: Liam Cunningham
Coach: Amanda Spencer
Coach: Garry Kehoe
Coach: Ralph McKay
R&J: Stephen Kelly
