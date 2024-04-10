Thompson, Johnson, Jenkins and O’Donnell Fight for European Medals on Thursday

Team Ireland could double their European Youth medal tally if things go their way in Croatia on Thursday.

Ireland have banked four medals thanks to quarter-final wins for Ava Henry, Kyla Doyle, Grace Conway and Joshua Olaniyan.

A full house of wins on a busy Thursday would see them add four more and thus equal the record haul of the class of 2022.

Scott Thompson, Jack Johnson, Ryan Jenkins and Tadgh O’Donnell all contest for podium places.

Spartan 48kg Thompson meets Azerbaijan’s Nazarov Bilalhabasi in bout 4 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session. In Bout 8 of the same ring and session, lightweight Jonhson boxes Djemmal Mohamed Ali Djamel of France.

In Bout 8 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, 63.5kg Jenkins of Portlaoise BC meets Greece’s Emmanouil Fotiadis, while in Bout 6 of Ring B’s Evening Session, 71kg O’Donnell steps between the ropes to contest against Armenia’s Marat Mikaelyan.

The Afternoon Session begins at 1pm, Irish time, and the Evening Session is underway from 4.30pm.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

Draws are available here

Day One results are available here

Day Two results are available here

Day Three results are available here

Day Four results are available here

Day Five results are available here

Day Six results are available here