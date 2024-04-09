Jenkins and O’Donnell Ensure Irish Clean Sweep

Ryan Jenkins and Tadgh O’Donnell ensured it was an Irish clean sweep at the European Youths in Croatia on Tuesday.

The Olympic Mullingar boxer and the Four Kings fighter brought Ireland’s win tally on Day 6 to four, following on from the medal success of Ava Henry and Kyla Doyle.

Both fighters moved to within one win of a medal as they navigated the challenge of Armenia and IBA-B operators.

Jenkins registered his second win of the tournament and progressed to the quarter-finals courtesy of a solid display against Rafayel Nersisyan.

European Junior gold medal winner O’Donnell also reached the last eight after he defeated IBA-B’s Daniil Sauchanka, 5-0.

Earlier in the day Dublin duo Ava Henry and Kyla Doyle claimed Ireland’s first medals of this years tournament, claiming bronze at the very least with impressive displays.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

Draws are available here

Day One results are available here

Day Two results are available here

Day Three results are available here

Day Four results are available here