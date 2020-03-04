Donnelly promises former Team GB ‘sensation’ a ‘world of trouble’

Steven Donnelly [8(3)-0] has promised Troy Williamson [14(11)-0-1] a world of trouble when they meet in May.

The undefeated starlets will clash on the Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong card in Glasgow on May 2.

The former Team GB ‘sensation’ represents a big step up for the Rio Olympian, but the kind of fight he has called for and one he is confident of winning.

Donnelly, who was last seen winning Ultimate Boxxer, said: “It’s great to be facing someone unbeaten. It’s a fight the fans want to see. Two unbeaten prospects going at it on a huge bill. It’s what I’ve been crying out for.

“Troy has a great record and I’m really looking forward to it.”

‘The Donn’ hasn’t done any in-dept Williamson homework, but remains adamant he will have too much for the undefeated Frank Warren prospect.

The 31-year-old believes he will have size, speed and movement advantages.

“I haven’t seen much of Troy but from what I see he hits hard. I’m far bigger at super-welterweight though, so I’ll have the size advantage.

“I’m very big at the weight and he’s in for a world of trouble. I always have the faster hand when I’m in there too, so I have the speed and movement, so if I’m smart then everything will fall into place.”

Donnelly is in action on the #MTKFightNight in Brentwood on Saturday night – a card that also see’s Alfredo Meli in action – and Williamson will be an interested spectator.

“I’ve not seen much of Donnelly. I know he was a very good amateur and I know he went to the Olympics and won Commonwealth medals but I’ve never seen him box live. I’ll be keeping an eye on his performance at Saturday’s Brentwood show.