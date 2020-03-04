‘These feather fists will do a lot of damage’ – Jono Carroll promises to break Scott Quigg’s heart

Jono Carroll [17(3)-1(0)-1] has warned Scott Quigg [35(26)-2(0)-2] he will uses his so called ‘feather fists’ to break him down and leave him broken hearted.

Although he hasn’t been as vocal as Carroll in the build up to Satruday’s eagerly anticipated super featherweight contest the Bury man has continually questioned the power of the Dubliner.

The former super bantamweight world champion has pointed to ‘King Kong’s’ knock out ratio as proof he hasn’t the ability to hurt him at the Manchester Arena this weekend.

Southpaw, Carroll has no problem stating he isn’t a one punch knockout artist or the most concussive of punchers, but he warns Quigg there is more ways to do damage than to land big once in a fight.

The Spain based Irish fighter is a ‘drip drip effect’ advocate and suggests relentless volume will help him break down the Joe Gallagher trained fighter.

“Scott thinks I have feather fists? We’ll see,” said Ireland’s Carroll whose only loss came in a world-title fight against Tevin Farmer last year. “These feather fists will do a lot of damage.

“He’s a strong opponent and Oscar Valdez, who can bang, couldn’t get him out of there. I don’t hit that hard but I can break people down, I can break people’s hearts.”

The 27-year-old recent world title challenger admits Quigg is a solid operator and a name.

Despite the talk he is giving his opponent the respect he feels he deserves ahead of their Sky Sport broadcast bill topper.

However, he does argue the former world champion and PPV fighter has had his time and argues Saturday will prove a changing of the guard.

“Quigg is a massive name and a former champion but he has to pass that torch to me now. It’s my turn. He’s had his day.

“He’s a good, seasoned pro fighter and I can’t overlook that. I’m prepared for the world champion, the best him, but I feel like it’s my time now.

“I’ve been training my brain, training different attributes to normal.

“Quigg is such a big name that it’s not hard to get up a 6am for a jog or to push yourself to exhaustion.

“It’s my time. Pass me that torch, Scott!”