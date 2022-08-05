Tony McGlynn tells McGivern he’s not just a power puncher

It’s won’t a case of matador versus bull in the clash of the capitals on the ‘Return of the Mick’ card this Saturday night according to Tony McGlynn [3-0]

McGlynn is one-half of one of two eagerly anticipated all Irish fights scheduled for the SSE Arena and the Michael Conlan versus Miguel Marriaga undercard this Saturday.

The Dubliner’s six-round clash with James McGivern [4-0] has been billed as a bit of boxer versus brawler battle – but the fighter from the capital claims the fighter from the capital of Irish boxing isn’t the only fighter in the matchup capable of style.

In fairness the fact McGlynn was known as a puncher at light welterweight and has some amateur stoppages on his record feed into that narrative, as has the fact ‘The Natural’ is a fleet-footed stylist of note.

However, ‘Golden Balls’ is adamant there is a lot more to his approach than power.

“I’ll definitely keep my power but I don’t rely on my power,” McGlynn told Boxing Bants.

“It’s not something I rely on because I know I have good boxing ability. Heavy shots just come, it’s the shot they are not expecting that does the damage most of the time,” he adds before revealing he isn’t concerned with his southpaw opponent’s reputation as a slick operator.

“I know a bit of him from the amateurs. He is a tricky southpaw, a counter puncher, one that waits to meet you. He’s not one to push the pace. That’s all I know about him. But I just have to go out and perform and he’ll have to worry about I do.”

Both fighters have been handed credit for taking such a fight so early, although the Pete Taylor fighter says it’s a fight he’d be foolish to turn down.

“To be honest I don’t want to be fighting journeymen till I’m 10-0. I want to test myself because I know I have the ability. It’s a great chance and a great opportunity you have to take. You’d be stupid not to take a shot like this because if I win it will push me on. These are the fights I want. I can’t wait I’m buzzing.”

McGlynn joked COVID reeked so much havoc with his taste buds that making weight was never an issue, before declaring lightweight should be a division he resides in permanently.

“I knew I could make it. For [my last fight] in Inverness, I made 64 handy so making 63, which it is for this fight was easy. I’d make championship weight for lightweight oo and I’d be big and strong at the weight. Lightweight is the weight I should be at,” he says before saying the pressure is on the home fighter.

“The pressure is on him, I don’t have pressure although I put pressure on myself because I want to win and go places in boxing. “