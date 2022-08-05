Natural Progression For ‘The Natural’ James McGivern

Its natural progression argues ‘The Natural’.

James McGivern [4-0] doesn’t see his eagerly anticipated domestic clash with Tony McGlynn [3-0], which is scheduled for the Return of the Mick undercard, the SSE Arena this Saturday as a bold statement or fast-track attempt.

Instead, he views it as a logical next step after four six-round wins, although he is aware it’s a pairing that will draw attention.

“This is just the natural progression,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I think it’s a great match up and it’ll have a lot of eyes on it,” he adds before suggesting the extra spotlight is something that excites him.

“I’m used to fighting big fights in the amateurs at the elite level so I’m really excited for this one.”

The 24-year-old southpaw is also aware that Pete Taylor trained former Crumlin amateur represents his toughest test to date.

“It’s certainly a jump in competition,” he adds. “I think Tony will come to fight rather than just survive like the first few guys I’ve fought, so it’ll make an interesting match-up.

“I don’t know a whole lot about Tony, our paths have never crossed before but I’m sure he’s just as excited for this as I am and he’ll come fully prepared.”

Despite the step-up in level, McGivern didn’t make his camp McGlynn specific. The St Georges graduate focused on getting himself in the best shape possible and figuring out the challenge that awaits once the bell rings.

“Again I don’t know a whole lot about him I’ll have to do all my learning there but I prefer it that way. It’ll be an interesting affair I’m sure all I can predict is that I’ll turn up and give my best performance.”

It’s the kind of relaxed approach McGivern is associated with and one that translates into languid easy on the eye in-ring performances – but there is excitement there.

There is a change in demeanor when the venue and the card his fight is on are mentioned.

Fighting on a Michael Conlan undercard at a venue he used to go to watch Carl Frampton fight is a dream come true for the lightweight prospect.

“It’s an all-Irish clash on an all-Irish card in my home city, I can look out my window now and see the SSE. I’ve been to watch Frampton in it before and dreamt of being on a card there myself one day. Now it’s all come true, all I have to do is go out and show my skills and enjoy it.”

McGivern’s first fight of 2022 will also be his first fight with recent middleweight would title challenger Jason Quigley as his manager. The Donegal man managed to deliver early and his fellow Ulster man is confident the active fighter will keep him busy.

“I’m now signed with Sheer Sports and Jason Quigley is looking after me, so when we have the wheels in motion. I told him I would love to fight in the Feile and he delivered it,” he adds before revealing it wasn’t injuries that prevented him from fighting this year.

“I didn’t have injuries, I’ve been ticking away waiting for a fight. Of course, the whole MTK drama took the wind out of my sails but now I’m with Sheer Sports and Jason at the wheel I feel like I’m gonna really go on a proper good run and start to make big moves in my career.”