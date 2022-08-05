Sean McComb reveals he agreed to fight Ohara Davies

Sean McComb is ready to put a nightmare year behind him by taking a serious stride to a Commonwealth title fight in the SSE Arena this Saturday.

‘The Public Nuisance’ is hopeful he’ll win the rainbow belit will decorate the sky above his head and bring a happy end to a stormy and turbelent 2022.

The 29-year-old reveals he has had a number of note worthy fights fall through over recent months, including a clash with Ohara Davies, leaving the southpaw idle since November of last year.

Now back up at lightweight the Holy Trinity product wants to get back into the swing of things on this weeks ‘Return of the Mick’ bill before putting together a string of noteworthy fights.

“There’s a good chance of a shot at the Commonwealth title later in October, so we’ll just have to see how that pans out although I’ve been accepted for it by the Commonwealth Council,” he revealed when speaking to David Mohan for Belfast Media.

“It was due to have an eliminator against Kaisee Benjamin, but he is getting a fight for the British title instead.

“This will just be a six-rounder to get the cobwebs off as it’s been a nightmare of a year. It’s my first fight at the Odyssey (SSE) so I’m looking forward to it.”

Discussing the Davies fall through he adds: “I’d agreed to the contract, the purse bids had been agreed and everything seemed set, but the fight didn’t happen as he got a different opponent,” he said of the planned Davies fight.

“That was a bit of a nightmare as a win would have put me right back in the mix and I know for a fact I was going to beat him.

“Four or five times throughout the year, opponents fell through or shows were cancelled, so I’ve been all over the place.

“The only reason I didn’t throw the head up its because I was enjoying Pete’s training so much and have been in too good form to take a break. It sets me up for a good performance here and hopefully, I can carry that into October.”