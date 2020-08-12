Major Amateur Tournaments Rescheduled after COVID Cancellations







The European Boxing Confederation have moved to confirm that underage continental championships 2020 will take place.

President Franco Falcinelli has stated that the Under-22, Youth (Under-18), and Junior (Under-16) competitions will take place at the end of the year.

The Italian administrator said that “I would like to announce that following the recommendations of the EUBC Competition Commission and results of the survey of the European National Federation, the EUBC Executive Committee, during the meeting held on August 8, has approved to re-schedule the EUBC U/22,Youth and Junior Championships between November and December 2020.”

The championships will still take place in same countries as previously scheduled and exact dates will be confirmed soon.

U/22 – Italy (Sardinia)

Youth – Montenegro (Budva)

Junior – Georgia (Tblisi)

There was no mention, however, about the European Schoolboys/Girls Championships (Under-14) which were set to run across June and July in Belfast. These were pushed back to August when the COVID crisis started but have seemingly dropped off the agenda.

Previously confirmed, the 2020 World Youth Championships in Kielce, Poland, has been pushed back to April 2021 (but the eligibility criteria remains the same – meaning some boxers may be 19 when competing).

In terms of Senior boxing, there were no major international tournaments scheduled for 2020 outside of the Olympics

For the Tokyo Games, the European Olympic qualifiers will resume in February or March next year. The World Olympic qualifier will then be in May or July. The Olympic Games themselves will begin in Japan on July 23 2021.